Calls for mistletoe to be banned from Christmas parties over sexual harassment concerns

Could mistletoe soon be a thing of the past? (stock images). Picture: Getty

A survey has found that many office workers think traditional kisses under the mistletoe are now inappropriate.

There are calls for Mistletoe to be banned from office Christmas parties over fears it is inappropriate in the post-Me Too era.

Read more: Furious mum says Amazon Alexa ‘ruined Christmas’ after it blurted out daughter's surprise

A survey of office staff found that almost three quarters of workers wouldn't ask their colleagues for a kiss under the mistletoe for fear it would land them in trouble with bosses.

The UK is falling out of love with office Christmas parties. Picture: Getty

The study, conducted by hotel chain Leonardo Hotels, also found that half thought that being tipsy in front of their boss is unprofessional, while 28 per cent said they'd never consider unruly use of the photocopier.

What's more, only 15 per cent of parties will be held in the office - with many bosses opting for pubs or hotels in modern times.

A staggering 86 per cent also claimed that they thought the stereotypical unruly Christmas party was now a thing of the past - and many people hope to spend less than two hours at the do.

Many people think that getting drunk in front of your boss is unprofessional. Picture: Getty

Around 21 per cent argue that a speech from the boss is a no-no, and a six in 10 have had to contribute to their own office party - with that average being £34.

Speaking about the findings, Suzanne Cannon, from Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland, said: "It’s a shame so many people don’t enjoy their office Christmas parties these days. They should be a huge celebration of the year gone by which everyone looks forward to.

"Getting out of the office environment is key to people feeling like they can relax and enjoy themselves."