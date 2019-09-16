Putting up Christmas decorations early officially makes you a happier person

One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier. Picture: Getty

'Tis the season to be jolly, after all.

The countdown to Christmas is on! With less than 100 days to go until that magical day in December, fans of the festive holiday are already dreaming of mince pies, mulled wine and roast turkey.

And although there's bound to be at least one Grinch in every family, a psychologist has claimed that putting up your decorations early actually makes you a happier person.

Read more: The Queen always does this ONE thing at Christmas dinner

Getting into the festive spirit can do wonders for your mental health. Picture: Getty

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown claims many people enjoy the process of adorning their home with twinkling fairy lights, trees, tinsel and snowmen because it's a "nostalgic" process.

It also works wonders for some people's mental health as Xmas decs remind them of happy childhood times.

Read more: Dying man leaves 14 years' worth of gifts for neighbour's daughter

Turns out there might be genuine psychological benefits to getting your Xmas decs up early. Picture: Getty

He told Unilad: "Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"

If having all your decorations up before the Christmas countdown makes you happy, go for it! Picture: Getty

Good news for those of you who are already eyeing up presents, booking family pantomimes and bulk-buying advent calendars for the kids.

Read more: Teacher reveals what your child's Christmas Nativity role really means

So if you're trying to fight the impulse to get your decorations down from the loft a month early, don't.

It's official: Christmas spirit is real!