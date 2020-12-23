Can you spot the robot snowman in this tricky Christmas brainteaser?

Can you solve the Christmas brainteaser? Picture: RS Components

A tricky brainteaster challenges you to find the robot hidden amongst the snowmen - can you spot it?

With Christmas Day almost upon us, many of us will be wrapping presents, watching festive films, and spending quality time with the kids.

Read more: Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK

If you're looking for other ways to get into the festive spirit, the following winter-themed brainteaser that challenges you to to find the robot snowman might be right up your street.

The puzzle comes from RS Components, and features a number of snowmen, Christmas trees, and brightly-lit houses.

Can you spot it?

Can you spot the robot snowman? Picture: RS Components

If you're struggling with the puzzle, you can find out the answer in the below graphic:

The robot snowman can be found in the red circle. Picture: RS Components

If you're busy getting prepped for the big day, a mum has shared a genius hack to ensure you don't strain your back when wrapping presents.

Read more: Supermarkets announce new rules to prevent overcrowding as restrictions are tightened for Christmas

Nicola Lewis, a blogger known as @thisgirlcanorganise on Instagram, shared a photo of the hack, revealing that she'd learnt it from Izzi and Ellie Warner on Gogglebox.

Sharing a photo of her doing the same, Nicola wrote: "I saw this hack on gogglebox last week and it’s totally blown me away! @ellie__warner showed us her fab wrapping skills using an ironing board whilst sitting on the sofa!

"Such a Genius idea!! No stretching or getting back ache whilst wrapping presents anymore.

"The only stretching i need to worry about is reaching for the margarita glass."

NOW READ:

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend