Can you spot the robot snowman in this tricky Christmas brainteaser?

23 December 2020, 10:57

Can you solve the Christmas brainteaser?
Can you solve the Christmas brainteaser? Picture: RS Components

A tricky brainteaster challenges you to find the robot hidden amongst the snowmen - can you spot it?

With Christmas Day almost upon us, many of us will be wrapping presents, watching festive films, and spending quality time with the kids.

If you're looking for other ways to get into the festive spirit, the following winter-themed brainteaser that challenges you to to find the robot snowman might be right up your street.

The puzzle comes from RS Components, and features a number of snowmen, Christmas trees, and brightly-lit houses.

Can you spot it?

Can you spot the robot snowman?
Can you spot the robot snowman? Picture: RS Components

If you're struggling with the puzzle, you can find out the answer in the below graphic:

The robot snowman can be found in the red circle
The robot snowman can be found in the red circle. Picture: RS Components

If you're busy getting prepped for the big day, a mum has shared a genius hack to ensure you don't strain your back when wrapping presents.

Nicola Lewis, a blogger known as @thisgirlcanorganise on Instagram, shared a photo of the hack, revealing that she'd learnt it from Izzi and Ellie Warner on Gogglebox.

Sharing a photo of her doing the same, Nicola wrote: "I saw this hack on gogglebox last week and it’s totally blown me away! @ellie__warner showed us her fab wrapping skills using an ironing board whilst sitting on the sofa!

"Such a Genius idea!! No stretching or getting back ache whilst wrapping presents anymore.

"The only stretching i need to worry about is reaching for the margarita glass."

