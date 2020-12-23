Can you spot the robot snowman in this tricky Christmas brainteaser?
23 December 2020, 10:57
A tricky brainteaster challenges you to find the robot hidden amongst the snowmen - can you spot it?
With Christmas Day almost upon us, many of us will be wrapping presents, watching festive films, and spending quality time with the kids.
Read more: Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK
If you're looking for other ways to get into the festive spirit, the following winter-themed brainteaser that challenges you to to find the robot snowman might be right up your street.
The puzzle comes from RS Components, and features a number of snowmen, Christmas trees, and brightly-lit houses.
Can you spot it?
If you're struggling with the puzzle, you can find out the answer in the below graphic:
If you're busy getting prepped for the big day, a mum has shared a genius hack to ensure you don't strain your back when wrapping presents.
Read more: Supermarkets announce new rules to prevent overcrowding as restrictions are tightened for Christmas
Nicola Lewis, a blogger known as @thisgirlcanorganise on Instagram, shared a photo of the hack, revealing that she'd learnt it from Izzi and Ellie Warner on Gogglebox.
Sharing a photo of her doing the same, Nicola wrote: "I saw this hack on gogglebox last week and it’s totally blown me away! @ellie__warner showed us her fab wrapping skills using an ironing board whilst sitting on the sofa!
"Such a Genius idea!! No stretching or getting back ache whilst wrapping presents anymore.
"The only stretching i need to worry about is reaching for the margarita glass."
NOW READ:
People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend