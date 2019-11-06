Christmas tree guide reveals the exact number of baubles and lights you should be hanging

A Christmas tree guide has revealed the exact number of baubles you should be hanging. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

It’s almost that time of year when you’ll be digging out the festive decorations from the loft.

Whether it’s strings of fairy lights, boxes of baubles or handmade ornaments, we all have our favourite Christmas trinkets.

But if you always end up putting too much tinsel on the tree or leaving bare patches - now there’s a handy guide which will ensure your house looks like a winter wonderland this year.

Shared to Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the cardboard cut out sets out the perfect ratio of lights and baubles depending on how tall your tree is.

Under the headline of ‘taking your tree from bare to barely any branches left’, it starts with a three foot tree, which supposedly needs 50 bulbs and 20 baubles.

A Christmas tree guide reveals how many baubles you should have. Picture: Facebook

A five foot tree needs 120 lights and 40 decorations, while a six footer can apparently take 240 bulbs and 50 baubles.

But if you’re house is big enough to put up a tree over seven foot then you can get away with anything between 400-1,000 lights and 90 baubles.

Meanwhile, parents recently revealed what they considered ‘tacky’ when it comes to decorations.

One mum took to Mumsnet to ask what she should include on her ‘adult’ tree, as she said: “I am letting my son decorate his own tree in the playroom (with a bit of help from me) so we are going to have our first non-tacky christmas tree

“We have: Tinsel, Lametta, Angel's hair, White static lights, White flashing lights, Baubles, Ribbon, Beads, Bows”

To which a user replied: “The lights, tinsel and baubles can stay as long as they are tasteful. The beads instead of tinsel if you would prefer but the rest has to go.”

Another said: “I say ditch the tinsel. Anything else goes!”

While a third added: “Keep lights. White are good. Keep baubles, beads and tinsel but stick to 2 or three colours if you can.

“No to ribbon, bows, lametta and angel hair (odd stuff is angel hair, makes me think of Halloween rather than Christmas).”

Although a fourth hit back: “Tacky xmas trees are the best type! Ours has all sorts on it and looks really lovely and cosy. We have all colours and styles of decoration.”