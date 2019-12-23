These are the worst Christmas sins in the UK, from re-gifting presents to eating advent chocolate in one sitting

These are the Christmas sins the UK are committing this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it doesn’t mean people are on their best behaviour.

Christmas is upon us, and while it is a time to be generous, thankful and festive, it turns out we’re still up to no good.

A new survey by Christmas gift specialists Watches2U has found that we’re committing some serious Christmas sins, from eating our advent chocolate in one sitting to re-gifting USED presents.

READ MORE: This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row

They surveyed 2,000 participants and found some shocking results, but which ones are you guilty of?

Of the 2,000 participants, 42 per cent of them had told a lie to get out of plan with relatives over the Christmas periodOf the 2,000 participants, 42 per cent of them had told a lie to get out of plan with relatives over the Christmas period. Picture: Getty

Firstly, they found that a huge 46 per cent of us have eaten a chocolate from our advent calendar on the wrong day, while 1 in five of us have eaten our entire advent calendars in just one sitting.

Staying on the line of chocolate, the study also found that two third of Brits are guilty of putting wrappers back in the chocolate box once they’re done.

Meanwhile, a massive 90 per cent of us have eaten and After Eight before 8PM which, let’s be honest, we can forgive – they’re delicious.

They found that a huge 46 per cent of us have eaten a chocolate from our advent calendar on the wrong day. Picture: Getty

Now, when it comes to matters of family visits over Christmas, it turns out we’re not as welcoming as we may seem.

Of the 2,000 participants, 42 per cent of them had told a lie to get out of plan with relatives over the Christmas period.

Another vice of many people’s around the Christmas period is alcohol, lots of it, with Christmas parties and gatherings happening here, there and everywhere.

READ MORE: What the cast of Love Actually look like 16 years after the Christmas film’s debut

Because of this, a massive 40 per cent of us have spent Christmas Day nursing a hangover, while 1 in 3 of us have even threw up on Christmas Day due to being hungover.

The most shocking of the results found that a quarter of us re-gift used items to family and friends over the Christmas period which we attempt to pay off as new.

This one we can’t quite get over – so, who’s responsible?