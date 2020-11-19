What to buy a beauty-lover for Christmas 2020

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Zoe Hardman 4am - 6:30am
19 November 2020, 03:11 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 03:12
Here's an all-you-need-to-know guide on what new and classic products out there you should pop in your basket this Christmas.
If you're a bit clueless when it comes to beauty, but a loved one is absolutely mad about all things cosmetic, you've come to the right place.
With the endless new releases that come out throughout the year - not to mention in the run-up to Christmas - it can be near enough impossible to hit the nail on the head.
That's why we've rounded up some of the best classic gifts that are sure to impress along with some great new offerings that they're highly unlikely to have got their hands on just yet!