What to buy a beauty-lover for Christmas 2020

19 November 2020, 03:11 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 03:12

Here is our one-stop-shop for all things beauty
Here is our one-stop-shop for all things beauty. Picture: Various
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Here's an all-you-need-to-know guide on what new and classic products out there you should pop in your basket this Christmas.

If you're a bit clueless when it comes to beauty, but a loved one is absolutely mad about all things cosmetic, you've come to the right place.

With the endless new releases that come out throughout the year - not to mention in the run-up to Christmas - it can be near enough impossible to hit the nail on the head.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best classic gifts that are sure to impress along with some great new offerings that they're highly unlikely to have got their hands on just yet!

ghd's Wish Upon A Star Christmas collection, from £59.99

ghd
ghd. Picture: ghd

Ponytail hair pieces from LullaBellz, from £20

Lulla Bellz
Lulla Bellz. Picture: Lulla Bellz

YSL Black Opium gift get from The Fragrance Shop, £77.50

YSL
YSL. Picture: The Fragrance Shop

CHANEL Allure Eau De Parfum 50ml from The Fragrance Shop, £79

Chanel Allure
Chanel Allure. Picture: The Fragrance Shop

Hydra-Mousse from Tan-Luxe, £35

Tan-Luxe
Tan-Luxe. Picture: Tan-Luxe

Pillow Talk Eye Kit from Charlotte Tilbury, £80

Pillow Talk Eye Kit
Pillow Talk Eye Kit. Picture: Charlotte Tilbury

Glow Superstars Kit from Charlotte Tilbury, £62

Glow Superstars
Glow Superstars. Picture: Charlotte Tilbury

Naughty Nude palette from Huda Beauty, £48

Naughty Nude
Naughty Nude. Picture: Huda Beauty

KAYALI GLITZ gift set, £65

KAYALI
KAYALI. Picture: KAYALI

Wishful Clean Genie gift set, £43

Wishful
Wishful. Picture: Wishful

CBD Calm Balm set by Dr.Lipp, £20

Calm Balm set
Calm Balm set. Picture: Dr.Lipp

Mio Peachy Cheeks Bum Booster Cream, £22

mio
mio. Picture: mio skincare

TONI&GUY Hello Day 2in1 Waver, £29.99

TONI&GUY
TONI&GUY. Picture: Amazon

REVLON Salon One-Step Volumiser, £69.99

Revlon
Revlon. Picture: Revlon

Doll Beauty Pretty Fly Blusher Complete Collection, £70

Doll Beauty
Doll Beauty. Picture: Doll Beauty

Doll Beauty She Fine Liners Complete Collection, £55

Doll Beauty She Fine
Doll Beauty She Fine. Picture: Doll Beauty

i-Tx biomimetic peptide eye cream by Million Dollar Facial, £45

Million Dollar Facial
Million Dollar Facial. Picture: Million Dollar Facial

Million Dollar Top to Toe Mojito, £50

Top to Toe Mojito
Top to Toe Mojito. Picture: Million Dollar Facial

TOM FORD Noir Pour Femme from The Perfume Shop, £85

Tom Ford
Tom Ford. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori from The Perfume Shop, £76

Gucci
Gucci. Picture: The Perfume Shop

