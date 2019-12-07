When is Elf on TV? Christmas movie TV guide for 2019

Elf has become a family favourite at Christmas. Picture: Warner Bros. Entertainment/Facebook

Will Ferrell plays the Buddy the Elf in this classic Christmas film. Here is our guide for Christmas movies on TV this year.

"SANTA! I know him." The 2003 Will Ferrell film has become a favourite Christmas flick for families across the UK.

There are four opportunities to watch Buddy the Elf on ITV:



Sunday, December 15th at 6:10 pm

Sunday, December 22nd at 5:10 pm (ITV2)

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24th at 5:15

Christmas Day, Wedesnday, December 25th at 4:10pm (ITV2)

The rom-com tells the story of intertwining Christmas romances. Picture: Love Actually/Facebook

There are few films that scream British Christmas more than Love Actually!

The Richard Curtis rom-com, which was released in 2003, is packed full with huge actors including Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant and contains the perfect amount of lol's and 'aww's' to make it the perfect festive flick.



Head to ITV2 to watch Love Actually on:

Tuesday, December 10th at 10:05 pm

Friday, December 13th at 10:05 pm

Sunday, December 22nd at 10:05 pm

Boxing Day, December 26 at 1:55pm and 3:00 pm

ITV is showing Love Actually on:

Friday, December 27, 10:10pm



Disney announced a reboot of the class Christmas film. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Earlier this year fans of Home Alone made it clear they are NOT happy about Disney's announcement they are rebooting the Christmas classic ‘for a new generation’.



Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during the Walt Disney Company’s earning call, explaining that an up-to-date version of the 1990 film franchise is being made to stream on their new service Disney+.



The original starred Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, a boy who is left behind from a family trip to Paris.But bosses are yet to share any details about who will be starring as Kevin or the evil Wet Bandits but they did say it would be a reimagined version ‘for a new generation’.

If you want to watch the original film this Christmas, it will be shown on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 at 5:30pm.



You can also catch Home Alone 2 on Channel 4 on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 4:55pm.



A fan favourite, but not for the whole family, it's not Christmas without Bruce Willis in a vest fighting '80s terrorists.



Sky customers can catch Die Hard on Sky Cinema this month or stream it on NowTV.

Set one year later Die Hard 2 is another season showdown in the snow with even more terrorists. That will be shown on Film4 on Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24th at 9pm.



Yippee Ki Yay and Merry Christmas!