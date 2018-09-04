Another confirmed sighting of an Asian Hornet

There has been a confirmed sighting of an Asian hornet in Cornwall.

While they don't pose any further risk to humans, there are concerns they could wipe out the honey been population.

Bee inspectors are monitoring a 2km radius around Fowey following the initial sighting.

Nicola Spence, Defra deputy director for plant and bee health, said: "While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than a bee, we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies.

"That's why we are taking swift and robust action to locate and investigate any nests in the south Cornwall areas following this confirmed sighting.

"Following the successful containment of the Asian hornet incursion in North Devon last year and Tetbury previously, we have a well-established protocol in place to eradicate them and control any potential spread.

"We remain vigilant across the country, working closely with the National Bee Unit and their nationwide network of bee inspectors."