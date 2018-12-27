Beach clean unearths 'picnic' buried in the sands

A merry band of beach cleaners have been out and about since Christmas Day on beaches in North Cornwall.

In one hour, one person picked up 1049 pieces of plastic from one beach the majority of which were microplastic.

28 people joined in the sunshine at Porthcothan Bay.

But it was on Constantine that the most startling find was made, when they found what looked like the tip of a crisp packet in the sand.

Watch to see what happens next; uncovered in a pit 2-3 feet deep tins of crisps, glass beer bottles and other foil packets and plastic drinks containers.

Basically, the contents of a picnic buried in the sand.

Later plastic party balloons were uncovered which took volunteers quite a long time to uncover and remove.

