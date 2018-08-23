Bodmin College Celebrates “Outstanding” GCSE Results

There were smiles all round at Bodmin College this morning, as its Year 11 students celebrated achieving what are currently estimated to be the second highest ever achieved at the school.

With 54% of students achieving a Grade 4 or above in English and Mathematics and 35% achieving the higher standard of Grade 5 or above in both subjects, many students and families were ecstatic and full of praise for the hard work of both the students and staff at Bodmin College.

Rachael Harris was the year group’s highest achieving student, recording an impressive 6 Grade 9s and 4 Grade 8s (all equivalent to the old A*s), whilst Bart Rosinski was also thrilled with his grades, including 3 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s and an A*.

Jodie Stocks was also ecstatic with her grades after achieving 8 grades above grade 7 (the old A grade) including 6 grades that were either 8 or 9.

Principal Brett Elliott praised the results and performance of the students, commenting; "All the staff at Bodmin College are so proud of our Year 11 students and these fantastic GCSE grades that they have achieved.

"As an all-inclusive school, I can say hand on heart that every single one of them have applied an amazing amount of dedication and hard work this year - and these results truly reflect that."

Bodmin College will hold a Sixth Form enrolment day in its 6th Form Centre on 23rd August (0900 – 1200) & 24th August (0900 – 1500).