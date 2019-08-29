Cancer patients epic cycle ride

29 August 2019, 14:16 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 14:29

In between cancer treatments a man from Cornwall has completed the UK’s most notorious bike ride.

Andy Wooders from Lelant, near St Ives, has been diagnosed with kidney and spine cancer, and has cycled 875 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

He raising money for the Sunrise Centre at Truro hospital which at the moment is like a second home.

Andy is nothing but an inspiration… his story is remarkable… he’s battling cancer and decided to do the epic charity ride when he’s not being treated.

He’s on a perpetual 24-week on, 12-week off cycle of targeted therapy treatment.

Along with his wife Niki, and other family members, they set-off from the tip of North Scotland on Friday 16th August.

The challenge is a family affair: Niki's sister-in-law Kerry (whose father was also diagnosed with cancer) will drive the support vehicle, Andy's brother Martin and friend Steve will cycle alongside and nephews Will and Joe will provide refreshments throughout.

But it’s not all been plain sailing with bad weather and horrible head winds hampering progress.

Niki says they wouldn’t have made it without their back up team.

Oncologist John McCrane cannot believe Andy’s pure grit and determination to get on withe life especially with such a serious condition.

The Sunrise Centre at Treliske has world renowned care and treatments, without them patients would have to travel to Plymouth, Exeter or Bristol - some, three times a week.

After being under threat of removal by NHS England Trustee’s are determined to keep the centre going.

Whenever they can they try and raise money for the best equipment and services. 

Andy’s efforts have got a long way in making sure future patients get can the treatment they need close to home.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nikiwooders

