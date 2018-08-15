Community Shop Arrives - On A Lorry

A 30ft portacabin is due to arrive in the North Cornwall village of St Mabyn on Tuesday 14th August to provide a new community-owned village shop.

Earlier this year the existing St Mabyn Stores, which has traded in the village for 100 years, announced it was to close.

It is the last shop in the village and would have spelled the end of St Mabyn as a 'community' - forcing many of its residents to travel to either Bodmin or Wadebridge for groceries.

But more than 100 residents got together, through a series of public meetings, to form a Community Benefit Society.

They plan to run their own village shop, from the portacabin.

They are now involved in a race against time to get the portacabin ready.

Villagers hope to sell newspapers from their new shop as early as 25th August.

Once safely installed the portacabin will be equipped with fixtures and fittings, and decorated, to make it ready for customers.