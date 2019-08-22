Cornwall’s first recovery college set to open

Recovery College Cornwall is the first in the duchy to offer courses on things like anxiety, depression and low self-confidence.

The courses are aimed at people with mental health challenges, to use learning to overcome their problems.

Mental health charity Pentreath helped set up Recovery College Cornwall, and say it’s a great tool to improve people’s mental wellbeing.

They’ve just finished writing their courses, and enrolment is now live on their website.

The courses include things like dealing with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and anger.

Recovery colleges are springing up all over the country, but this will be the first here in Cornwall.

The growth of recovery colleges is helping to fill the gap in mental health service provision between in-patient care and outpatient recovery within the community.

Paul Reeve from Pentreath says they want to “use learning as a vehicle for recovery”.

“For most of us, most of the time it’s about being responsible for our own wellbeing. It allows people to create a toolkit of their own to be able to live healthier and happier lives”.

The hub will be based at Threemilestone, but there’ll be community trainers delivered across Cornwall, making them accessible for everyone in the duchy.

It’s being paid for through the European social fund, who’ve funded a three year pilot.