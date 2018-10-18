Crime up in Devon and Cornwall

Crime has gone up across Devon and Cornwall.

The latest figures show a 17 per cent rise between July 2017 and July 2018, compared to the year before.

Nationally there has been a rise of 10 per cent.

Deputy Chief Constable David Lewis said: “The increase in reported crime across Devon and Cornwall mirrors national trends and is, in part, down to improvements in how we record crime which has had a positive impact on these figures, showing that the public have greater confidence in reporting crime to us.

“According to the Crime Survey in England and Wales, from data until the end of March 2018, the perceived risk of becoming a victim of crime (both household and personal) remains low, with Devon and Cornwall being the sixth lowest in the country for household crime during this period.

“Crime figures only represent a small part of what we, as a Force, actually do; around 80 per cent of our business is non-crime related.

“Victims remain at the heart of everything we do. We put the safeguarding and the wishes of victims at the heart of our investigations and, where we can, bring offenders to justice.

“It is also important to note that in a survey of victim satisfaction, 76 per cent of priority victims (for example, victims of serious crime) and 86 per cent of domestic abuse victims were satisfied with the service we provide. We have worked hard to improve our response to a number of key crime areas such as rape, sexual offences, modern slavery and domestic abuse.

“In recent years, we have seen a rise in both current and historic reporting in these key areas, and I am encouraged that victims are finding the courage to come forward and reach out to us knowing that that they will be supported. We have also actively changed recording practices, which are positively impacting upon these figures. Our improved practices as reflected in Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) report, which graded us as ‘good’ for our crime recording, has resulted in a continued increase in our recorded levels of crime.

“No victim should suffer in silence or feel that they are alone. Devon & Cornwall Police will continue to work hard to support victims and to give a voice to each and every one of them, regardless of whether or not this sees a rise in our crime figures.

“I am confident that my staff and officers are working hard to protect and serve the public of Devon and Cornwall, and that this part of the country continues to remain a safe place to live, work and visit, and that the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime is still very low.”