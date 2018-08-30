Five men arrested at Newlyn Harbour

A large border force boat pulled into Newlyn Harbour this morning.

The National Crime Agency say five men have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

NCA and Border Force officers have been at Newlyn harbour all morning, as the investigation continues.

In pictures on twitter by the National Crime Agency, a large border force boat can be seen beside a white catamaran.

Officers are being supported by the Border Force Maritime and Deep Rummage specialists.

Last month two men were charged after the yacht they were on was intercepted off the coast of southwest Cornwall and escorted to Newlyn.

The National Crime Agency called the operation a "significant seizure of cocaine".