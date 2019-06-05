Funding secured for Cornwall’s Spaceport

The UK’s first ever horizontal launch into space will take place in Cornwall after funding was secured for the Spaceport in Newquay.

Cornwall Council will provide up to £12 million, subject to approval by full council, which will be alongside up to £7.85 million from the UK Space Agency.

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership are also contributing £500,000.

It means Spaceport Cornwall and Virgin Orbit, who are also investing £2.5 million, will be able to develop facilities to enable small satellite launch from Newquay in the early 2020s.

The funding is subject to business case and final approvals but if it is all given the go ahead it could bring an extra 150 jobs to the area and inspire children and young people to take up careers in science, engineering or even as space entrepreneurs.

It would also enable the UK to compete for a share of the global market for launching small satellites worth £3.9 billion to 2030.

Julian German, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “Cornwall is the birthplace of innovation and technology and space is a key part of a 21st century economy.

“With assets like Spaceport Cornwall, world-class mission control facilities at Goonhilly Earth Station and superb digital connectivity, Cornwall can play a vital role in the growth of the global space economy.”

Mark Duddridge, Chair of the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership said:

“This announcement is the culmination of five years’ hard work and will be transformative for Cornwall. It puts us and the UK at the heart of the international satellite launch market, offering affordable access to space, and will inspire a generation.

I am excited to announce that today the LEP have committed a further £0.5m to the funding package as a Growth Deal investment into Spaceport Infrastructure.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Space is not only about pushing the boundaries of human knowledge, it is a rapidly growing sector of our economy which plays a key role in our modern Industrial Strategy, promotes Global Britain and ensures our national security.

“These exciting plans from Spaceport Cornwall and Virgin Orbit to make horizontal launch a reality from Cornwall will help further our position as a leader in the New Space Age.

“Alongside our commitment to the proposed vertical launch spaceport in Sutherland, this is making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for those looking to Earth’s orbit and beyond.”

The UK Government is working with the United States to establish the necessary technical and legal safeguards for US space launch vehicle operations from UK launch sites.

The US State Department has already approved a Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA) allowing detailed technical discussions and strategic planning to commence.

This would allow Virgin Orbit, which is also investing around £2.5 million in the project, to operate its LauncherOne system and Cosmic Girl carrier aircraft from Cornwall Airport Newquay. A maiden US launch is expected later this year.

Dan Hart, CEO of Virgin Orbit, said: “We are very proud to play a role in bringing space launch back to Britain - with a revolutionary new level of flexibility and responsiveness. The Virgin Orbit team has now demonstrated every major assembly of our LauncherOne system and are within arm’s reach of bringing to the UK. We’re thankful for the leadership of Minister Skidmore, MP Steve Double, Cornwall Council, the LEP and the UK Space Agency in making this partnership a reality.”