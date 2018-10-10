Man dies after collision in Wadebridge

A man has died following a collision in Wadebridge.

The 80-year-old was hit by a car that also collided with a house on Southern Way on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital having sustained critical injuries and sadly died the following day.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver, a 77-year-old man was initially trapped, but was freed and taken to Treliske Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 295 for the 9th of October.