Man dies at Prussia Cove

A man has died after being pulled from the sea off Prussia Cove in Cornwall.

The Coastguard was called out to a man in difficulty in the water at around 12:50pm yesterday.

He was recovered from the water by a lifeguard and brought into Praa Sands. He was treated by ambulance but pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still trying to locate next of kin but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Penlee RNLI Lifeboats, Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team and the Newquay Coastguard helicopter attended the incident, alongside Praa Sands Beach Lifeguards, air ambulance and ambulance, and Devon and Cornwall Police.