Man dies at Prussia Cove

29 June 2019, 06:54 | Updated: 29 June 2019, 06:55

coastguard search

A man has died after being pulled from the sea off Prussia Cove in Cornwall.

The Coastguard was called out to a man in difficulty in the water at around 12:50pm yesterday.

He was recovered from the water by a lifeguard and brought into Praa Sands. He was treated by ambulance but pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still trying to locate next of kin but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Penlee RNLI Lifeboats, Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team and the Newquay Coastguard helicopter attended the incident, alongside Praa Sands Beach Lifeguards, air ambulance and ambulance, and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 15 days

UK & World

16 killed after 60ft wall collapses on tin-roofed huts in India

UK & World

Police

Man flown to hospital after Newquay attack

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Patrons divided between support and outrage over new pub rules.

Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’

Lifestyle

Anton angered Love Island viewers

Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour

TV & Movies

The gorgeous new islander will definitely turn heads in the villa

New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match

TV & Movies

Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's black fruit playsuit from? Here's where to buy the Love Island host's outfit

TV & Movies

Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984

When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

News

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Celebrities