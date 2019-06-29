Man flown to hospital after Newquay attack

A man has been flown to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Newquay.

It happened at around 6pm last night in the park near Trenarth Road.

The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a serious condition.

Police say two men are believed to have left the scene after it happened.

Officer want anyone who saw what happened, has video footage, or saw anyone running from the park, to contact them on 101.