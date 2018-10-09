New Airline Takes Off From Newquay

Europe's ninth largest airline group will be taking off from Newquay in 2019.

Scandinavia's leading airline, SAS, has today announced that it will introduce operations from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Copenhagen.

Flights operating Mondays and Fridays over the peak summer season (commencing 28 June 2019).

The new service not only opens a direct link between Cornwall and Denmark, but also allows for passengers to connect onto a network of over 70 onward destinations in Europe, Asia and North America via a seamless transfer in Copenhagen, including other popular European cities such as Oslo and Stockholm.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Titterington, Managing Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay said: "This is a route not only for the many Scandinavians wanting to explore Cornwall and the South West of the UK, but also for our local catchment, which now have flights designed perfectly for an extended weekend break in one of Europe's coolest capital cities."

Carrying 28.5 million passengers in 2017, SAS is Europe's ninth largest airline group, with CAN becoming the sixth UK airport, and the only one in the South West of the country.

SAS will become the sixth airline to offer scheduled flights from the Airport, joining the successful operations currently offered by Aer Lingus, Eurowings, Flybe, Skybus and Ryanair.