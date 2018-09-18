New Camborne Library Opens

A new library for Camborne has opened following an extensive refurbishment to the Passmore Edwards building.

The move follows extensive repairs to the Grade II listed building which is an iconic landmark for the town.

The library was transferred to the Town Council's ownership last September as part of Cornwall Council's devolution programme, and will be managed and run by Camborne Town Council.

This project has received widespread support from local residents, during an extensive survey carried out by the Town Council in 2015.

Almost 87% of respondents supported the Town Council taking control of the Passmore Edwards building to keep the library service at its current location and 61% supported the building being maintained for public use.

The library will continue to be a hub for the local community offering all the key services essential to a modern library.

This will include computers, free WiFi, scanning, and photocopying services plus national and local newspapers.