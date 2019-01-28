New HQ opened for police in Cornwall

Bodmin police station has been officially opened as the new police headquarters for Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.

It's part of a £13m investment in the police estate in Cornwall, funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and will significantly improve facilities, including a new custody facility.

PCC Alison Hernadez said: “I’m proud to represent and promote the communities of Cornwall and I’m always struck by the pride of residents and businesses, with their sense of place and identity.

“The force in Cornwall has always led the way in understanding how communities work. My office is named after PC Andy Hocking, who exemplified the ethos of community policing in Falmouth, and demonstrated what a hugely positive impact that approach could have.

“The investment we’re making in Cornwall is in response to concerns that residents and Cornwall councillors have told me that they think that not enough attention is given to the issues that concern them, such as crime linked to deprivation, and a population that swells in the summer months because of tourism.

“A headquarters with a St Piran’s flag flying at its door, coupled with a plan to boost officer numbers and invest heavily in their police stations should reassure them that they have been heard.”

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “I am thankful that the Commissioner has agreed to the Forces request to rededicate Bodmin Police Station as the Headquarters for policing within Cornwall. I am also particularly grateful to the Lord Lieutenant Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE for unveiling the rededication as Her Majesty’s representative within Cornwall.

“Officers, staff and volunteers within Cornwall and the wider Force share an inextricable bond with the communities they serve. Within Cornwall this is a particularly strong bond and resonates with our values and traditions whereby the Police are the Public and the Public are the Police. As a Crown service we have the privilege to serve our communities and take great pride in that sense of identity which is so strong within Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and Devon.

“I am therefore particularly pleased that we are joined by members of the community within Cornwall, our partners, friends and those colleagues from previous generations within Cornwall Constabulary who served their communities.”