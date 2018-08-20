New Intercity express trains start running

20 August 2018, 17:00

New express train

The first of the new Intercity Express Trains specifically built for Devon and Cornwall have begun taking on passengers.

Last year, the first wave of Intercity Express Trains began running on the historic Great Western main line, connecting London to key UK cities including Reading, Swindon, Bath, Bristol and Cardiff. 

From today a second wave of 36 modern Intercity Express Trains began running between London Paddington, via Reading, Wiltshire, Somerset, along coastal routes in Devon and Cornwall and as far south as Penzance. 

Great Western Railway Manging Director Mark Hopwood said: ''We know how important the railway is to the economies and communities of the South West and I am delighted to see this first new train for Devon and Cornwall services carry passengers. '

''Already delivering significant improvements elsewhere on the GWR network these new trains will, with an improved timetable, enable us to offer a step change in passenger transport. 

''The trains will help us provide faster, more frequent services into the South West, each offering up to 24% more seats per train, in greater comfort and with improved on board facilities.''

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council bought rugby hospitality box
Meghan Markle hair

Royal expert reveals the one clue that Meghan Markle might be pregnant

London-based luxury fashion site Farfetch seeks New York share float

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News