No Excuse For Boardmaster Drivers

Dozen of vehicles have been stopped by our police to keep people safe for Boardmasters 2018.

Operation Allied Wolf took place on the 8th and 9th of August, involving members of the No Excuse road safety and policing team plus officers from the roads policing, road crime unit and professional development units, armed response vehicle (ARV) officers, Special Constables and National Crime Agency (NCA) officers.

Police worked with partner organisations including the Her Majesties Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The use of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology in marked and unmarked vehicles and in static locations allowed officers to identify criminals who were making their way to the area.

Police also targeted the fatal five causes of fatal and serious injury collisions.

These are drink and drug driving; using mobile devices handheld while behind the wheel; excessive speed, not wearing a seatbelt and careless and inconsiderate driving. Drug “sniffer” dogs and roadside testing with alcolmeters and drug swabs were available to police throughout the operation.

RESULTS: Day One

1 arrest for possession of cannabis

1 arrest for positive drugs wipe

1 arrest of a male wanted for numerous offences

3 prohibitions - vehicles driven in dangerous condition taken off road

6 vehicles with no MOT

3 construction and use warnings (condition or alteration of vehicle)

2 cannabis warning

1 cannabis reported for possession

1 red diesel (HMRC)

15 Officer Seen Conditional Offers (fixed penalties)

1 negative breath test

2 negative drugs wipes

1 dangerous condition

12 with no insurance – three of which were seized

4 with no tax – one of which seized

1 excess speed

1 occupants of vehicle sought re-safety camera offences

1 using mobile phone handheld while driving

RESULTS: Day Two