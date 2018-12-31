'Nothing suspicious found' in Saltash house fire

Nothing suspicious has been found after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Cornwall.

Her death continues to be treated as unexplained, until toxicology results are published.

Fire officers and police were called to a fire at property on Culver Road Saltash at around 1:30pm on Sunday 30 December.

The body of a woman in her 20's was located deceased within the property; her next of kin has been informed.

Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks, said: "Scenes of crime officers have been carrying out their investigation at the address in Culver Road since the discovery of a body following a fire at the property on Sunday.

"Initial forensics and crime scene investigations have now taken place as well as an initial post-mortem on the deceased.

"On the back of this, it is our current belief that the woman died of smoke inhalation.

"The investigation has not identified anything suspicious.

"The death remains unexplained and we await further results in due course from toxicology.

"This house will now be secured and the police cordon removed.

"The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and enquiries continue into this matter."

Friends have been paying heartfelt tributes to the unnamed woman on social media.

One message read: "RIP to a wonderful lady we all got to call our friend!

"You will be hugely missed and your infectious laugh will always stay with us.

"Myself and the girls will miss you massive amounts. Shine bright up there angel xxx"

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 409 for 30 December.