Parents thanks school for help with their son

The parents of a boy from Cornwall who suffers from Aspergers and ADHD want to thank the school for helping him get an education.

Shan Elding and 4 close friends will be tackling the 24 hour 3 peak challenge on the 13th July.

They will hike and climb Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowdon to raise money for Charlestown Primary school.

The school wants to build a sensory area for the use of children experiencing emotional or behavioural difficulties.

Mum Dee Kenna has a child recently diagnosed with Aspergers and ADHD, the school has gone above and beyond to help settle and support Rory.

A year ago Rory, aged 9, would not want or even consider going to school - Now he cannot wait and looks forward to meeting his classmates and teachers.

In response for the help they have received from staff and the head teacher, parents Shan and Dee want to raise £3,000 to build a sensory area in the school where pupils with emotional needs can basically ‘chill out’.

The couple started a Just Giving page which has raised more than £500 and Shan will start his challenge this weekend, to reach their target.

They have vowed not to stop until they get the money and can give a little back to the school which has helped them so much.

Just Giving Page