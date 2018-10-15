Police have DNA of Lyn's killer

40 year old Lyn Bryant was murdered on 20th October 1998.

Lyn was out walking her dog in Ruan High Lanes, when she was attacked.

Lyn was last seen alive at the junction by the methodist chapel in Ruan High Lanes, talking to a clean-shaven man, at around 1.45pm - by 2.30pm, her body was found in the gateway to a field along the lane to Treviles Manor.

She'd been stabbed, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.50pm.

At around 3pm, a man was seen walking across a field nearby.

Neither of these men have ever been identified.

A bearded man, driving a tatty white van was seen at the Chenoweth garage that morning, while Lyn was filling her car with fuel.

He has also never been identified.

Now 20 years on, police have been reviewing the case, and have found a partial DNA profile which they hope will help catch her killer.

Vibrant blue fibres were found on Lyn's body - which police believe came from her killer.

There have been three arrests made during the investigation, but all three have now been eliminated from enquiries.

Detectives say they're still working on getting new DNA samples from people of interest, to be compared with the partial DNA profile.

Around 6,000 DNA samples were taken in the original investigation - however those samples were destroyed before the new partial DNA profile had been discovered, and were not able to be compared.

Officers, and Lyn's family are now hoping that someone will come forward with a name or piece of information to help them catch her killer.

One strange detail of the case, is that Lyn's glasses, which were missing when her body was discovered, were found 3 months later.

They were found in the gateway where her body was found, despite officers carrying out a fingertip search of the crime scene at the time of Lyn's murder.

Police say they must have been purposely put back there.

Police believe Lyn's killer must have had some local knowledge, due to the rural location of the murder.

A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lyn’s killer.

A police incident hotline has been set up 0800 096 1233 and there's a dedicated website.