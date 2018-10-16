Lyn Bryant murder: Police investigate new lines of enquiry

Detectives investigating the murder of Lyn Bryant in Cornwall 20 years ago say they are looking into nine new lines of enquiry.

It comes after Devon and Cornwall Police started a major appeal for information after revealing they now have a partial DNA profile of her killer.

Lyn, 40, was killed on Tuesday 20 October 1998 as she walked the family dog in quiet country lanes near her home in Ruan High Lanes on The Roseland.

Her body was found in a gateway of a field and she had been stabbed a number of times in a prolonged attack.

In the first 24 hours of the new appeal, around 50 calls and messages were received into the incident room and online reporting portal.

Six of the new leads relate to names of already known individuals who may now be asked to provide a DNA sample for elimination purposes.

Senior Investigating Office Stuart Ellis, a retired detective inspector from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: ''The response from the public in the first 24 hours of the appeal has been extremely positive and encouraging. We now have at least nine new potential lines of enquiry which are being progressed, six of which relate to people who may well now be asked to provide a DNA sample.

''We are however still appealing to the public to cast their minds back to 1998 and keep the information coming in to us. We have the scientific evidence and all we need now from the public is a name.

''We would urge anyone who has any information, however small, to pick up the phone and call us. That one piece of information could make all the difference.'' You can call the incident room on 0800 096 1233 or report online via www.dc.police.uk/lynbryant

A £10,000 reward has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information they receive which leads to the arrest and conviction of Lyn’s killer.