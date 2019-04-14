Police name boy killed in dog attack in Looe

Police have named a 9-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a dog in Looe.

They were called to a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park at just before 5am on Saturday following reports of a boy in an unresponsive state after being attacked by the dog, believed to be a bulldog-type breed.

Emergency services attended but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The boy who was killed has been named as 9-year-old Frankie Macritchie from Plymouth; his next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist detectives.

Police later arrested a 28-year-old woman in Plymouth on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and manslaughter; she has since been released under police investigation pending further enquiries.

The dog has also been seized and remains in kennels.

Mike West, Detective Superintendent from the D&C Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Frankie had been staying at the Holiday Park in the company of adults for a number of evenings prior to his tragic death. We believe that Frankie was alone in a caravan with the dog as he was attacked, whilst that the adults that he was on holiday with, were in an adjacent unit - These two groups of people were all known to each other and all from the Plymouth area.

“This is a desperately sad event which has seen a 9-year-old boy lose his life whilst on holiday; our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of Frankie and all of those who knew him.

“I also wish to recognise those who came to his aid at the scene; members of the public and emergency services staff who had to work in deeply upsetting conditions.

“We appreciate that this case will shock and upset the public, however, we urge the public not to apportion blame on this tragic incident, and to allow us to do our job and to fully investigate this matter.

“Please do not speculate via social media. There is a good chance that this will be seen by those who knew and loved Frankie and speculation will only lead to further upset.

“The woman that we arrested in connection to this matter has been released under investigation and the dog remains in kennels. We ask that those who knew Frankie are given the space needed to come to terms with what happened.”