Police officer found dead in Cornwall

4 July 2019, 08:32 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 08:33

police tape

A serving police officer has been found dead in Perranporth.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to a property in St George’s Hill yesterday after the 51 year old’s body was found inside a property.

She was a Custody Sergeant based out of Newquay.

Police say her death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Netherton said: “It is with great sadness that the Force has learned of the sudden death of one of our serving officers. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time and her death is a very sad loss not only to them but also to the Force.”

 

