Popular Bude Tunnel Is A Big Hit

More than 170 comments have been left about Bude's plastic supermarket tunnel - Most rating it 'excellent'.

In fact, it is now officially Cornwall's highest rated TripAdvisor tourist attraction.

The 70m (230ft) structure hit the headlines after reviews started appearing on TripAdvisor.

Some have jokingly likened it to the Taj Mahal, one even described it as 'one of the seven wonders'.

Postcards have even started to appear to raise money for the Bude Sea Pool another popular attraction.

The tunnel links shoppers from the Sainsbury's supermarket to the car park, protecting them from the rain.

The overall general description said: "Consisting of 36 metal arches and over 70m long, nowhere else in Bude can you walk this far undercover in a continuous straight line, all ages are welcome."