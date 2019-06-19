Remarkable recovery of Falmouth mum

A visually-impaired mum has been reunited with the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) paramedics and the volunteer doctors who saved her life when she was crushed by a lorry.

Kay Kitto was struck outside her Falmouth home in September 2016 as she was loading her car for a family trip that never happened.

Kay sustained life-changing injuries when the hydraulic arm of the commercial lorry collided with a stationary van that subsequently hit her.

Kay, now 47, has made a remarkable recovery from the accident, including regaining the use of her legs.

With husband Nigel, Kay, made a special visit to Falmouth Ambulance Station on Tuesday 18 June to thank members of the team who treated her.

The family had been on their way to London for a Guide Dogs for the Blind Association fun day.

Nigel called 999 to report the incident, and staff in the SWASFT Control Centre organised for crews to attend.

A team of responders, including paramedics and BASICS (British Association for Immediate Care Schemes) Cornwall volunteer doctors, treated Kay at the scene before she was taken onto hospital for further care.

Kay had fractures to her lower spine, two broken legs, a perforated bowel and sepsis. She spent more than 13 weeks in hospital, where she was put into a medically-induced coma and had five operations.

Kay was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following the incident.

Her son, Dexter, now 12, was in the car when the accident happened, but escaped physical injury.

Guide dog Jackie was thrown out of the car, but was also uninjured. She had to be retired in September 2018 after four-and-a-half years of service, because of stress caused by the accident

Three men were sentenced at Truro Crown Court in April 2018 in relation to the incident.

If you are involved in or witness an accident in which people may be injured, call 999 for an ambulance and report the incident to the police. Attempt to reach any casualties without putting yourself in danger.