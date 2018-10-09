Serious collision in Wadebridge

An elderly man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car that also collided with a house in Wadebridge.

It happened at around 11:25am on Southern Way.

The driver, a man in his 70's, was freed from his vehicle by firefighters, his injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

The pedestrian has been airlifted to Derriford hospital after suffering serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 295 for the 9th of October.