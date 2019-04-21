Tourist bitten by dog in Newquay

Two people have been arrested after a women was bitten by a dog in Newquay.

Police were called out to Island crescent at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

A PCSO and a Police Officer were assaulted after arriving at the scene.

The victim was taken to Treliske Hospital to be treated for dog bite injuries.

A 28 year old male and a 23 year old female from Newquay have both been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, affray and assaulting emergency workers.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting log number 920 200619.