Tourist bitten by dog in Newquay

21 April 2019, 08:11 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 08:15

Police

Two people have been arrested after a women was bitten by a dog in Newquay.

Police were called out to Island crescent at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

A PCSO and a Police Officer were assaulted after arriving at the scene.

The victim was taken to Treliske Hospital to be treated for dog bite injuries.

A 28 year old male and a 23 year old female from Newquay have both been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, affray and assaulting emergency workers.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting log number 920 200619.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joel Embiid returns to lead Philadelphia 76ers past Brooklyn Nets in Game Four

Sport

Explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka: '50 killed and 280 injured'

UK & World

Royal Easter: Queen celebrates 93rd birthday today

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Oscar Wilde was put on trial for 'indecency' the same year The Importance of Being Earnest launched on stage

Oscar Wilde's trail for homosexuality: The harrowing true story about the Dorian Gray author

Lifestyle

National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip

Celebrities

The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Kiefer Sutherland, Olly Murs, Winnie Harlow and more

TV & Movies

Clothing label Studio is now selling matching outfits for you and your dog

Fashion label sells matching outfits for you and your DOG

Fashion

'The X Factor' Finalists Party

Simon Cowell ‘lines up Leona Lewis, Chico and Shayne Ward’ for X Factor All-Stars

TV & Movies