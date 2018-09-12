Traffic officers visit Cornwall schools

Traffic officers are going back to school to visit pupils living alongside the A30 in Cornwall.

After spending the summer patrolling the road, they are heading into three primary school to hand out some road safety advice.

The crews are running two highways awareness days at Blackwater Community Primary School and Chacewater Community Primary School near Truro on Wednesday, 19 September, and Goonhavern Primary School, near Perranporth, on Thursday, 20 September.

The children will get a chance to chat to the traffic officers about their jobs and will get to see first hand their patrol vehicle and the equipment used every day as they patrol England's major A roads and motorways.

The highways awareness days will launch a longer-term STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) initiative run by Highways England's A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross project team.

The schools outreach programme, which will run from October, is designed to engage children from four to 18 in fun, hands-on activities which will teach them more about the interesting work taking place as part of the dualling scheme.