Tribute to Bude woman

Police have named a young woman who's body was found on the river bank in Truro on Friday night.

She was 19-year-old Pearl Bamford, from Bude.

Pearl's family have released a tribute:

“Pearl was a beautiful unique creative young woman with a great future ahead of her.

“She shone brightly and her light will be sorely missed .Her family and friends are mourning the tragic and untimely loss of their wonderful cherished daughter and friend.”

Police say enquiries into the death of Pearl have been completed and police await results of a formal post-mortem.

Family are aware of these developments and this death is currently being treated as unexplained; this matter is not thought to be suspicious.