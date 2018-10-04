Tribute to man killed in Lanner collision

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a collision on the A393 in Lanner.

32-year-old Ross Chambers from Falmouth was airlifted to Treliske Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later moved to Derriford hospital where he sadly died.

His family are being supported by family liaison officers.

Mr Chambers family said: “On Sunday afternoon the 30th of September 2018 our son passed away, a couple of days after he was involved in a tragic car accident. He was a beautiful, caring and loving soul, we miss him so badly!

“With him went a part of our heart, we love you so much Ross the pain of losing you is unbearable.

“Love forevermore mum, dad, brother, sister, son, partner, all your family and many friends... X”