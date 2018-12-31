'Unacceptable' number of attacks on police

A senior police chief said today (MON) that up to four officers have been attacked every day over the festive season.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Davies was duty chief officer in Devon and Cornwall in the lead up to Christmas and the last few days.

He said: "I can confirm that Devon and Cornwall police have averaged 3-4 officers (inc Special Constabulary) assaulted EVERY DAY, punched, kicked, spat and verbally abused.

"Seasons Greetings ?? Unacceptable."

His social media message was met with support saying the attacks were 'truly disgusting'.

Earlier this year the force had revealed that 750 officers had been assaulted in Devon and Cornwall plus Dorset.

