'Unacceptable' number of attacks on police

31 December 2018, 16:25 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 16:28

A senior police chief said today (MON) that up to four officers have been attacked every day over the festive season.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Davies was duty chief officer in Devon and Cornwall in the lead up to Christmas and the last few days.

He said: "I can confirm that Devon and Cornwall police have averaged 3-4 officers (inc Special Constabulary) assaulted EVERY DAY, punched, kicked, spat and verbally abused.

"Seasons Greetings ?? Unacceptable."

His social media message was met with support saying the attacks were 'truly disgusting'.

Earlier this year the force had revealed that 750 officers had been assaulted in Devon and Cornwall plus Dorset.

To get involved and show your support by posting your photos or videos to Twitter with the hashtag #Unacceptable or on the Facebook page UnacceptableNotPartOfTheJob. 

Full details are given on www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/unacceptable

