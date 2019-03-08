Village depending on affordable homes

Residents in a village in Cornwall is urging councillors to approve plans for 9 affordable homes in Nancledra, near Penzance, saying the future of the village could depend on it.

A planning application for nine affordable homes in Nancledra is set to go before Cornwall Council's west sub-area planning committee on Monday (March 11).

The application has been submitted by the Cornwall Community Land Trust (CCLT) which has been working with Nancledra Housing Working Party on the plans for the nine new homes. CCLT held consultation events about the plans and found that 85% of respondents were in support.

Many who live in the village says that it is impossible for young people to buy or rent in the village.

They claim the only young people seen in the village are carers or cleaners.

The cost of the houses is way above young people's reach even if two parents are holding down well paid, full time jobs.

Nancledra School currently has just three pupils out of 110 who actually live in the village and that number is set to fall to just one in September.

Headteacher Rick Gill is supporting the affordable housing plans and says it is essential that they go ahead.

Planning officers have recommended the plans be approved and they have been supported by the affordable housing team at the council.

But there is opposition from Towednack Parish Council and the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team.

The west sub-area planning committee will meet on Monday March 11 to consider the plans.