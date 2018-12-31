Woman dies in Saltash house fire

31 December 2018, 11:28 | Updated: 31 December 2018, 11:29

fire engine

A woman in her 20's has died following a house fire in Saltash.

Fire officers and police were called to a property on Culver Road on Sunday afternoon.

The body of a woman was found inside, her next of kin has been informed.

Police are currently treating this death as unexplained and await the outcome of a forensic post mortem. 

A scene guard remains at the property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 409 for 30 December.

