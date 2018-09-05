Work Starts On New Penlee Lifeboat Station

Demolition of the current Penlee lifeboat station which was constructed in 1983, will take place this week making way for the new multi-purpose lifeboat facility which will occupy a slightly larger footprint in the same location.

Designed by architects Studio Four Ltd, the new two storey station will provide a larger crew room, training room, changing room and workshop, along with a visitor engagement area and is hoped will be operational in Spring 2019.

The current station has been cleared out ahead of demolition and the volunteer crew have moved into the temporary accommodation adjacent to the old inshore lifeboat building at the southern end of the Newlyn Harbour car park.

They will operate from here throughout the rest of the build, ensuring that Penlee RNLI’s lifeboat operations will be unaffected.

Work began on site at the beginning of July with contractors, Symons Construction diverting the storm water drain which ran under the car park and into the harbour, passing through the footprint of the new boathouse.

This week, Gilpin Demolition will take down the current lifeboat station making way for the new building.

Ben Holtaway, Coastal Infrastructure Engineer says demolition will take a couple of days;

‘Complete demolition of the lifeboat station will take around two days, with a large grappling device taking the building down piece by piece. Where possible Gilpin will salvage the building materials which will sent for recycling.

Once complete the site will be cleared and ready for the next phase of the build.’