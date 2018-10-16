Christchurch Charity Box Theft "Despicable"

Police have called the theft of three charity boxes from a Christchurch pub "a despicable crime".

At around 7.30am on Saturday 6 October 2018 a man broke into Ye Olde George Inn in Castle Street and three charity boxes were stolen.

The boxes were raising for funds for Mind mental health charity, the RNLI and Macmillan Cancer Support.

After leaving the pub, police think the man went into the area of a Christchurch Priory, where he met up with a woman and threw the blue Mind charity box into the nearby river. The man and woman both then left the area on bicycles.

The man is described as white, of slim build and around 30 years old. He was wearing a dark jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, dark-coloured jeans and dark-coloured trainers with a light sole. He was riding a red mountain bike.

The woman is described as white, of slim build and also around 30 years old. She was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, blue jeans, a light-coloured baseball cap and dark-coloured boots. She had a white drawstring bag on her back and was riding a light-coloured bicycle.

Police Constable Jim Perks, of Christchurch police, said:

"This was a despicable crime, taking money from charities that desperately need funds for the services they provide to members of the community.

"We are determined to identify who is responsible for this and are carrying out a number of enquiries.

"I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone who saw someone matching the descriptions given in the area around the time of the offence to contact police."