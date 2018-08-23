Giant Tortoises Stolen in Dorset

Four giant tortoises, one aged 24, have been stolen from Kingston Maurward College in Dorchester.

It happened overnight between Wednesday 22 August and Thursday 23 August 2018.

Thieves broke into a shed on the site and took four Sulcatta tortoises - three female and one male. They are called Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, all aged eleven, and 24-year-old Jeffery.

Police think they got in on foot from the rear entrance to the college, which is off the unnamed road heading toward Tincleton.

They then used wheelbarrows belonging to the college to transport the animals to a vehicle before driving off.

The animals are around 40 to 50cm long and 30cm wide. They are all micro-chipped.

Police Constable Chris Stephens, of Dorchester police, said:

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious overnight in the area to please come forward.

"If you have any information that could assist with the investigation or have seen tortoises for sale in suspicious circumstances, please contact Dorset Police urgently.

"We are desperate to reunite them with the college to ensure they are appropriately cared for."