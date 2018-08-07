Girl Bitten On Face By Dog In Dorchester

Dorset Police are trying to find the owners of a dog which bit a 2-year-old girl on the face at a pub in Dorchester.

She and her sister had asked to stroke the Jack Russell in the garden of the Trumpet Major on Friday evening.

The girl may need plastic surgery for bite marks on her cheek and jaw.

The family with the dog left the pub soon afterwards before anyone could take their details.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to two puncture wounds to her left cheek and two puncture wounds underneath her jaw. She may require plastic surgery as a result of the injuries.

Police Community Support Investigator Luke White, of Dorset Police, said:

"This incident left a young girl with nasty facial injuries and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the owners of the dog involved.

"I understand there were a number of other people in the pub garden at the time and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information regarding the dog owners, to please contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180124311. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.