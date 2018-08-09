Man Held Over Wareham Rape

Detectives investigating the rape of a young woman near Wareham are questioning a 51-year-old man.

The 18-year-old was knocked off her bike and attacked, mid-morning on Tuesday, in woodland off Bindon Lane.

At 12.03pm on Tuesday 7 August, Dorset Police received a report that an 18-year-old woman had been raped by an unknown man in a wooded area off a country lane, which leads from Bindon Lane toward Woodstreet Farm and the B3071. The incident occurred sometime between 10.30am and 11.30am as the woman was cycling along the road. She said a car approached her from behind, causing her to lose her balance and fall off.



As she got up from the ground she noticed the driver of the car had pulled up and got out of his vehicle. He then guided her into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

A 51-year-old Bournemouth man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 7:200. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.