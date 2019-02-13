Nine New Beach Lodges For Bournemouth

Nine new luxury beach lodges are being installed on the seafront in Bournemouth which can be used for overnight stays.

The Beach Lodges sleep up to four adults and two children.

There are currently 15 Lodges near the cliffs half a mile east of Boscombe Pier, but Bournemouth Council has now installed the additional nine Lodges which will be available to book from Easter. An additional lodge is being installed as a Lodges office.

Each Lodge has its own hot shower, toilet, kitchenette with electric hob, fridge and microwave and WiFi - they also have uninterrupted sea views.

Councillor John Beesley, Leader, Bournemouth Borough Council said,



"Investing in additional Beach Lodges is an opportunity for Bournemouth Council to generate revenue, whilst providing more of what has proved to be an immensely popular getaway destination.



"Residents and visitors to Bournemouth are enjoying this innovative offer on the seafront and waking up in this truly superb location."

The Beach Lodges were installed by crane and will be ready for use at Easter. They can be booked through www.bournemouthbeachlodges.co.uk