Search For Dog Owner After Sheep Attack

Dorset police are looking for the owner of a dog which attacked and badly injured a lamb near Bridport.

Around 10am on Monday 27 August 2018 police were told a dog was seen chasing sheep round fields off Dottery Road just north of the town.

It cornered a five-month old lamb and attacked it, causing serious injuries.

The dog is described as a medium-sized crossbreed with a bulldog type head, mainly white in colour with ginger patches.

Police Constable Alison Gale, of Bridport police, said:

"Sadly as a result of the injuries it sustained in the attack, the lamb had to be put down.

"We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the owner of this dog and I am appealing for anyone with information that can assist our investigation to contact us.

"We would always encourage dog owners to keep their pets on leads when near livestock to avoid incidents such as this, which can cause considerable upset and inconvenience to local farmers."