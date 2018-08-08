Suspect Shot By Police In Bournemouth

Police in Bournemouth have shot a suspect in the arm, after pulling a car over.

They stopped it on Castle Lane West last night for an investigation into a serious assault last week.

The man's in hospital, while another's been arrested.

The force has referred the shooting to the police watchdog.

A Dorset Police statement said: 'At 8.26pm today, Tuesday 7 August 2018, armed officers stopped a vehicle containing three people along Castle Lane West in Bournemouth. This was in relation to an ongoing investigation into a reported serious assault in Wimborne Road on Thursday 2 August.

'During the incident, police discharged a firearm. One man from the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

'A second man from the vehicle – a 36-year-old - was arrested by officers at the scene. A woman was also in the vehicle. Neither suffered any injuries.

'A cordon has been put in place. As is normal in such circumstances the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which is responsible for investigating the circumstances.

'For operational reasons we cannot go into any further details at this time.'