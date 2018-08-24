Woman Rescued After Swimming Through Durdle Door

24 August 2018, 15:19 | Updated: 24 August 2018, 15:24

Durdle Door

A woman who became stranded at sea after swimming through Durdle Door arch in Dorset was rescued by a coastguard helicopter.

The swimmer, believed to be around 35 years old, was on the seaward side of the famous landmark when the current thrust her onto a rock.

She was taken to hospital by her husband, a paramedic, following the incident just after 4pm.

Video shows the moment the woman was brought to land in the rescue helicopter.

A spokesman at the National Maritime operations centre said: "We had a female that was on the seaward side ledge of Durdle Door requesting assistance, she was stuck.

"She swam through the arch and the current took her onto the rocks."

She was rescued from the ledge and taken care of by the coastguard rescue teams, he added.

Teams from Lulworth and Kimmeridge were also in attendance.

