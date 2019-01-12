10,000 in Suffolk say no to cold callers

10,000 residents in Suffolk have let cold callers know they're not welcome at their homes.

Suffolk Trading Standards has given out its 10,000th No Cold Calling sticker, just four years after launching the campaign.

The stickers are placed on a homeowner's front door to declare that the resident does not want uninvited traders to call at their property.

The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, state that traders who approach a resident after having seen the sticker, are committing an offence.

Lee Nunn, Suffolk Trading Standards Officer, said: "We're delighted that we have provided so many stickers to Suffolk residents. They provide a sense of security for residents, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.

"I'd especially like to thank all the local organisations we work with, such as Suffolk Police, who help distribute the stickers and make residents aware of the scheme.

"It is also important for us to work with charities like The Rural Coffee Caravan Information Project, who are helping tackle loneliness in Suffolk, as they can share our message with people we wouldn't normally meet."

The 10,000th sticker was given to residents of Bruisyard at one of the village's monthly 'Soup and Pudding Lunches', which Suffolk Trading Standards attended in partnership with The Rural Coffee Caravan Information Project.

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: "We all have a responsibility to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable members of our community.

"In roads that have been affected by doorstep crime, we have set up over 130 No Cold Calling Zones. These have been extremely effective in empowering the local community, with 92% of residents saying that they feel safer since their zone was launched."